Marsha "Lynn" Brewer, 75, of Huntley, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Santa Barbara, California. Lynn was born on April 1, 1944 in Baltimore, Maryland to William and Margaret (Hush) Powell. She married Charles"Chuck" Brewer on September 10, 1965. Lynn is survived by her husband, Chuck Brewer; her sons, Chad Brewer (Katie) of Linn Creek, MO, Bill Brewer (Alison) of Ada, MI, and an embraced third son, Craig Herriges (Chrisy) of Lake Zurich, IL; her grandchildren, Dakota Brewer (25), Tyler Brewer (24), Hayley Herriges (23), Danica Brewer (23), Olivia Brewer (22), Zane Brewer (21), Hunter Herriges (20), and Charlie Brewer (19); her brother-in-laws, Chuck Staral and Bill (Wendy) Brewer; her sister-in-laws, Marlene Rae and Barbara Lambie. She is preceded in death by both of her parents and her sister, Gale Staral. Lynn was an adoring wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed having her family together at the holidays and in the summers at the family cottage in Dowagiac, MI. Her life was devoted to serving God and her family. She read her Bible daily, led Bible studies, and was a prayer warrior for many. Lynn was very proud of her sons and daughter-in-laws who have been married for 28 years and equally as proud of her eight grandchildren. She shared a love for hockey and the Chicago Blackhawks with her family. Many of her earlier years were spent driving to and attending her sons' travel hockey games. She will be most remembered for the legacy of faith in Christ and the love she had for her family and friends. This legacy will influence generations to come. The relationships she had are a blessing to all who knew her. We miss her dearly, but know that she is in the presence of her Savior, rejoicing, healthy and whole. Due to the global COVID-19 concern, we will be having a private memorial service. We apologize to all who wanted to pay their respects to Lynn and the family, but the circumstances of today have left us no choice. We are deeply sorry. Memorial contributions can be made in Lynn Brewer's name to Willow Creek Huntley Church, 38W133 Huntley Road, Dundee Township, IL 60118.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 15, 2020