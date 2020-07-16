1/
MARSHA STRIMLING
Marsha Strimling, nee Jacobson, age 77. Beloved wife for 53 years of Warren Strimling. Loving mother of Lesley (the late Steven) Stembel, Floyd (Jennifer) Strimling and Charlie (Maria) Strimling. Proud grandmother of Heather and Travis Stembel, Ally and Sydney Strimling, Addison and Jackson Strimling. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, www.heart.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.





Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
