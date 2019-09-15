Daily Herald Obituaries
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
33 S. Buesching Road
Lake Zurich, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
33 S. Buesching Road
Lake Zurich, IL
View Map
MARSHALL B. SUTTON


1935 - 2019
Marshall B. Sutton, 84, died on September 10, 2019. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19th, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 33 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. The Interment will be private. Born in Robinson, IL in 1935, he spent his youth in Decatur, IL and graduated from Milikin University in 1958. He moved to Chicago, IL in 1968, and moved to Palatine, IL in 2000. Marshall is survived by his dear wife of 43 years, Beatrice (nee Gunter) Sutton; loving father of: Melissa Leigh and Christopher Byron, his brothers Stephen R. Sutton of Mississippi and Ronald L. Sutton of Florida, 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. For funeral information please contact Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services at 847-358-7411 or Ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 15, 2019
