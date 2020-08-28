1/
MARSHALL ROBERT "BOB" SCHROEDER
1931 - 2020
LINDENHURST - Marshall Robert "Bob" Schroeder, 89, of Lindenhurst, IL passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Bob was born in Libertyville, IL on January 13, 1931. He was a graduate of Libertyville High School and the University of Illinois and was a Navy veteran. Later, Bob worked at the family newspaper business, Lakeland Publishers. After the newspaper closed, he went on to new ventures in the laundromat business. Bob was also a dedicated musician and played saxophone with a trio throughout the Lake County area. He is survived by his wife Betty, daughters Judy (Glenn) Frye, Cindy (George) Kalina, Betsy (Paul) Jezioranski, and Susan (late Joseph) Davis, 8 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Bill (Nancy). A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 28, 2020.
