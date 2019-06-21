|
|
Martha Andoniadis nee Constantaros. Beloved wife of the late Emanuel. Dear mother of Sofia (Ted) Geier, George (Cathryn), Andrea Butler and Julie (David) Chorbajian. Cherished grandmother of Lindsay, Martha Joan and Paige. She was preceded in death by her brothers Stelios and James and granddaughter Hallie. Visitation Sunday 3:00 - 7:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd at Northwest Hwy. Mt. Prospect. Funeral Service Monday 12:30 P.M. at Saints Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Rd. Glenview. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Saints Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church Philoptochos and Cancer Support Group. For information, call 847-255-7800 or www.FriedrichsFH.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 21, 2019