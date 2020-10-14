1/1
MARTHA B. DUKE
1929 - 2020
ALGONQUIN - Martha B. Duke, 90, formerly of Barrington, Illinois, passed away on September 25, 2020. She was born November 24, 1929 in Burlington, Iowa to Edward and Sarah (Hufford) Buesch. She grew up in Burlington where she lived until marriage. Martha married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Wayne Duke on June 11, 1950. Wayne preceded Martha in death on March 29, 2017 after 67 years of marriage. Martha was a loving mother of Dan (Rhonda) Duke and Sarah Walter; beloved grandmother of Matthew Duke, Kirstin (Joe) Hartl, Molly (Thomas) Flynn, Mitchell (Fianc Chelsea Gibson) Summy; cherished great-grandmother of Reilly Flynn, Avery Hartl, Aisley Flynn, Callie Hartl, and Thomas Duke Flynn. Martha found joy in helping others and being with friends. She was a member of several church groups where she was fortunate to have developed many great friendships. She was an avid sports fan and was happy when the Cubs won the World Series. She was a huge college football fan (Big Ten) watching many games on Saturdays. Most of all she loved her family - watching her grandchildren and enjoying her great-grandchildren. She was most proud of being a mom, a grandma and a great-grandma. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and all that knew her. In addition to her parents, Edward and Sarah Buesch and her husband, Wayne, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Jack Buesch and George Buesch. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 17 at 10:30am at The Barrington Community Church, 301 E. Lincoln Avenue, Barrington, Illinois. Social distancing and mask wearing will be in practice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Martha's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.
