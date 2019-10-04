|
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Martha E. Bridges, formerly of Park Ridge, was born in 1929 in Chicago, Illinois, to Thomas and Hazel (nee McKittrick) Ernest. She died Monday, September 30, 2019 at Northwest Community Hospital/JourneyCare Hospice in Arlington Heights. Martha was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a long-time active member of Park Ridge Community Church. She will be remembered for her many other volunteer activities, including as a PEO sister and FISH - driving patients to their medical appointments. Martha was ahead of her time in many aspects of her life, as evidenced by graduating from Purdue University with a bachelor's degree in the emerging industry of textile chemistry. Martha enjoyed entertaining in her home, preparing wonderful meals for family and friends. She had a great appreciation of nature, including gardening, bird watching and hatching monarch butterflies from caterpillars she found in the yard. Martha left a legacy of this love to all her family. In addition to spending time with her family, she enjoyed traveling with her husband and children throughout the world, including to China, Antarctica and rafting down the Grand Canyon. Martha is survived by her daughters, Victoria (Randall) Bumgarner, Amelia (Mark) Cieslewicz, and Cynthia (Denis) Jones; her grandchildren Lee (Whitney) and Roger (Stephanie) Bumgarner, Karen (fiance, William Coll) and Brian Cieslewicz, Scott and Andrew Jones; her great grandchildren, William, Charlie, Benjamin, and Elizabeth Bumgarner; and her dear friend, Jan Davis. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Jack Edgar Bridges; her parents and her brother, Thomas Ernest. Visitation from 1:00 pm until the time of Memorial Service at 1:30 pm, Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in the Odean Johnson Chapel at the Moorings of Arlington Heights, 811 East Central Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Private interment following service. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 4, 2019