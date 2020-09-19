1/
MARTHA J. BECKER
LIBERTYVILLE - Martha J. Becker, 88, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Devoted wife of Frank, mother of Leslie (Bill Levinson) and Todd. Grandmother of Luke, Sam and Ben. Sister to 10 brothers and sisters. Missed greatly by a large and extended family. Graveside Service to be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, Sept., 20 at Millburn Cemetery, Old Mill Creek (Wadsworth), IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compassion Int'l at www.compassion.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL. For information, call 847-395-4000 or visit www.strangfh.com to sign guestbook.



Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Millburn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
(847) 395-4000
