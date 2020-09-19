LIBERTYVILLE - Martha J. Becker, 88, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Devoted wife of Frank, mother of Leslie (Bill Levinson) and Todd. Grandmother of Luke, Sam and Ben. Sister to 10 brothers and sisters. Missed greatly by a large and extended family. Graveside Service to be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, Sept., 20 at Millburn Cemetery, Old Mill Creek (Wadsworth), IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compassion Int'l at www.compassion.com
