Martha J "Marty" Stanger, 88, was the loving wife to the late Glen "Bud" Stanger. She was preceded in death by her dedicated son Craig. She was the cherished mother to Patrice (Bob) Burda, Renee (John) Schroeder, Loraine (Pat) Ryan, Annette (Chef Brian) Cardiff, devoted caregiver Chad, and favorite daughter-in-law Teri. She was the sweet grandmother "Gram-cracker" to Kellen (Vera), Kelly Burda, Carly, Jessica (Juan) Garcia, and Kerry (Matthew) Ryan DVM. She was the proud great grandmother to Evan Garcia. Martha was a first generation American born May 8, 1931 to Italian immigrants Armand and Marie Natali in Chicago, IL. She passed away August, 6, 2019. For over 70 years she lived in Island Lake, Il and remained best friends with Joanne Schiro. She was an avid gardener, cook, recipe collector, knick knack lover and garage saler. She shared her home lovingly with rescue dogs and cats over the years. She was known for her generosity to many charities for children, animals, the underprivileged, and her political views. A funeral mass will be held at Transfiguration Catholic Church 348 W. Mill St in Wauconda, IL on Monday August 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM followed by internment at Transfiguration Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Save-A-Pet in Grayslake or other local animal and children's charities. Arrangements were entrusted to Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at: www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 9, 2019