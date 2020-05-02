|
Martha Jane O'Farrell Martha Jane O'Farrell (nee Johnson), 98, died April 23, 2020. Martha was the beloved wife of the late Rev. Earl O'Farrell; loving mother of Patricia (George) Karwatzki, Martha Rapach, Rebecca (Bruce) Rosenthal and Michael O'Farrell; proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her children, Terry, Garry and Larry O'Farrell; granddaughters, Michelle (Karwatzki) Voel-Pel, Sheila (O'Farrell) Owsley, Stephanie (Rosenthal) Boyd; her parents, Otis and Cleavy (nee Braden) Johnson; 4 brothers and 4 sisters. Burial South Elgin Cemetery. For information, 847-289-8054.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 2, 2020