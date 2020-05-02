Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
95 S. Gilbert St. (at Middle St)
South Elgin, IL 60177
(847) 289-8054
Resources
More Obituaries for MARTHA O'FARRELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARTHA JANE O'FARRELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARTHA JANE O'FARRELL Obituary
Martha Jane O'Farrell Martha Jane O'Farrell (nee Johnson), 98, died April 23, 2020. Martha was the beloved wife of the late Rev. Earl O'Farrell; loving mother of Patricia (George) Karwatzki, Martha Rapach, Rebecca (Bruce) Rosenthal and Michael O'Farrell; proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her children, Terry, Garry and Larry O'Farrell; granddaughters, Michelle (Karwatzki) Voel-Pel, Sheila (O'Farrell) Owsley, Stephanie (Rosenthal) Boyd; her parents, Otis and Cleavy (nee Braden) Johnson; 4 brothers and 4 sisters. Burial South Elgin Cemetery. For information, 847-289-8054.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARTHA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -