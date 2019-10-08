|
PALATINE - Martha Jean Goughnour, age 61, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Marty was born in Chicago to John and Marilyn Schmidt on June 19, 1958. She married Mark Goughnour on December 13, 1980 in Rock Island, Illinois. Marty Jean graduated from Augustana College in 1980 with a degree in English and Teaching. She completed her master's degree in Diversity in the Classroom from Saint Xavier University in 2013. Prior to her retirement, Marty taught English at James B. Conant High School in Hoffman Estates, Illinois; beginning her career in 1982 and officially retiring in 2016. She directed theater and ran the Improv Troupe for over 20 years. She touched many lives through her time at Conant as a teacher and mentor. Martha is preceded in death by her father, John Schmidt; and nephew, Nathan Schmidt. Martha is survived by her loving husband, Mark Goughnour; her three cherished daughters, Becky Therriault, Ellen (husband, Trevor) Nickerson, Sally (fiance, Luke Mueller) Goughnour; her mother, Marilyn Schmidt; brother, Steve (Liz) Schmidt; sister, Diane Schmidt; and niece, Johanna Schmidt. A celebration of her life will be held in November, details will be shared at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marty's name may be made to UPSforDownS, 1070 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, IL 60193 or visit www.upsfordowns.org. Marty was a strong believer in the power of theater and this organization helps bring theater to life in a space where everyone is welcome. Marty was loved by many and will be dearly missed by all. For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services, Palatine, at 847-358-7411 or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 8, 2019