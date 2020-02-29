Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009

MARTHA LEE PALMBURG


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARTHA LEE PALMBURG Obituary
Martha Lee Palmburg (Weaver), 91, loving mother, grandma and nana, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at her home. She was born Nov. 9, 1928 in Smithshire, IL, and had been a longtime Libertyville resident. Martha was a devoted homemaker and creative artist. She especially enjoyed sewing, crafts and painting. She was a good listener and many found it easy to confide in her, but most of all, Martha loved being surrounded by her family. Surviving are her daughters, Beverly (Kenneth) Francis and Deanna (Bill) Kaiser; 4 grandchildren, Laura (Greg) Polka, Patrick (Megan) Kaiser, Derek (Amanda) Kaiser and Nathan Kaiser; 5 great-grandchildren, Drue, Everett, Nolan, Savanah and Declan. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, William D. Palmburg in December 2018, who was her high school sweetheart and she married in 1947. Also preceding were her parents, George and Nova Weaver and her sisters, DonnaJean Breuer and Lucille M. Mink. Martha's family will be forever grateful to her two Angels, Millie and Jenny, for their loving care. A private interment will be held in Monmouth, Illinois. Arrangements are by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARTHA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -