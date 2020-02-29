|
Martha Lee Palmburg (Weaver), 91, loving mother, grandma and nana, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at her home. She was born Nov. 9, 1928 in Smithshire, IL, and had been a longtime Libertyville resident. Martha was a devoted homemaker and creative artist. She especially enjoyed sewing, crafts and painting. She was a good listener and many found it easy to confide in her, but most of all, Martha loved being surrounded by her family. Surviving are her daughters, Beverly (Kenneth) Francis and Deanna (Bill) Kaiser; 4 grandchildren, Laura (Greg) Polka, Patrick (Megan) Kaiser, Derek (Amanda) Kaiser and Nathan Kaiser; 5 great-grandchildren, Drue, Everett, Nolan, Savanah and Declan. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, William D. Palmburg in December 2018, who was her high school sweetheart and she married in 1947. Also preceding were her parents, George and Nova Weaver and her sisters, DonnaJean Breuer and Lucille M. Mink. Martha's family will be forever grateful to her two Angels, Millie and Jenny, for their loving care. A private interment will be held in Monmouth, Illinois. Arrangements are by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 29, 2020