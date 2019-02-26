Daily Herald Obituaries
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
(630) 365-6414
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethany Lutheran Church
8 S. Lincoln St
Batavia, IL
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethany Lutheran Church
Interment
Following Services
Blackberry Township Cemetery
Elburn, IL
BATAVIA - Martha M. Morris, age 88, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019, surrounded by the love and prayers of her family. Martha was born on February 9, 1931, in Geneva, IL, to proud parents Fred and Edith Johansen. She grew up on the family dairy farm, Elburn Modern Dairy in Elburn IL. Martha is survived by three children, Melodee Snow, David (Sheila) Morris, and Phil (Eleanor) Morris; four grandchildren, Jason (Monica), Bradley (Candace), and Charlie Snow, and Eric (Codi Beck) AuCoin; four great-grandchildren, Brody and Kaden Snow, Bentley and Lincoln Snow; her sister, Priscilla (Doug) Miller; and several nieces and nephews and a countryside of friends. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 41 years, Paul B. Morris; her parents, Fred and Edith Johansen; and her two brothers, Dr. John Johansen and Don Johansen. Visitation will be Friday, March 1, 2019 from 9-11 a.m., with a funeral service to follow at 11, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 8 S. Lincoln St., Batavia, IL 60510. Interment will follow at Blackberry Township Cemetery, Elburn, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bethany Lutheran Church to benefit the church organ. Checks may be made to the "Bethany Lutheran Church" and note Martha Morris on the check and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, IL 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2019
