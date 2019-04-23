|
GLENDALE HEIGHTS - Martha S. McKellar, age 85, was called home on April 21st, 2019. She is the beloved wife of the late David Edward; Loving mother of Russell (Laura), Daniel (Kelly) and Mary McKellar; Dear grandmother of Meghan McKellar (Michael Leach), David McKellar and Katherine McKellar. Martha was a dedicated librarian for 30+ years working in various elementary schools in the area, finishing her career at Heritage Lakes Elementary. Later in life she volunteered in the library at Wheaton Bible Church. Visitation for Martha will be today (Tuesday April 23rd) from 12-1 PM at Leonard Memorial Funeral Home, 565 Duane St., Glen Ellyn, IL (630-469-0032, www.leonardmemorialhome.com). Interment Forest Hill Cemetery in Glen Ellyn, IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 23, 2019