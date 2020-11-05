1/1
MARTHA TEMPELMANN
SCHAUMBURG - Martha Tempelmann 90, passed away October 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Heinz Tempelmann, loving mother of Kurt (Gail), Heinz (Nancy); grandmother of Erich, Lindsey (Donald ); brother to Robert; preceeded in death by parents Alwina and Rheinhardt; grandson, Maximilian; siblings Paul, Richard, Oswald, Alma, Clara, Tabea and Oskar. Our mother lived an extraordinary life beginning in rural Volhynia, Poland, living through the horrors and displacement of WWII, resettlement in West Germany, marriage and the start of her family. Leaving all behind, she embarked on the classic immigrant story in 1957. The journey started in St. Joseph, MI, ultimately settling in Schaumburg, IL, raising her expanded family and enjoying the company of a large circles of friends. Retiring after 16 years with United Airlines, moving to Marco Island, FL for 15 idyllic years before returning to Algonquin and then completing the circle with her last years in Erie, IL. Mom loved to travel, cook, garden, was a master knitter, favorite aunt to many, cherished friend, welcoming host and a loving wife and mother. Chapel and interment services in Erie Cemetery will be private family only. Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Erie, is handling arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 5, 2020.
