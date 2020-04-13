Home

WHEELING - Martin August Fredrick age 92 of Wheeling. Beloved husband of Irene nee Buchner for 65 years. Loving father of Mark (Sharon), Michael (Cari) and Scott (Linda) Fredrick. Dearest grandpa of Claire, Jordan (Anna), Jennifer, Anna, Paul, and Rachel. Fond brother of the late Charlotte Casirelli. Brother in-law of John (late Phyllis) Buchner, Ann (late Bob) Straits, Louise (late Jim) Dreyer, Carl (Jackie) Buchner, Susan (Ken) Sharp and the late Charlene (late Walter) Sieb, Dorothy (late Clarence) Straits, Francis (late Carl) Butler, Ralph (Joanne) Buchner, Glenn (Carol) Buchner, Robert (Teddy) Buchner, and Roberta (Jack) Quinlan. Uncle and cousin of many. A private burial and service will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights, IL. During this time of social distancing it is imperative to visit www.funerals.pro to share a condolence, a memory or a photo. For more information call 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 13, 2020
