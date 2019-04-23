|
|
Martin Hugh Kelliher, 57, of Chicago, passed away April 19,2019 at his home of natural causes. Martin was born in Highland Park, graduated from Deerfield High School and Northeastern Illinois University. He was employed by the University of Chicago Friends Clinic in the IT department. Martin is survived by his mother Rita Kelliher, his sister Sheila (Bob) Frumkin his niece Kiersten Frumkin and his nephew Christopher Frumkin. He was preceded in death by his father Hugh. Funeral Mass will be 11:30AM Thursday April 25th at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 East Maple, Libertyville with visitation at the church one hour prior to the Mass. Interment Ascension Cemetery. Arrangements by McMurrough Chapel, Libertyville, 847-362-2626. Sign guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 23, 2019