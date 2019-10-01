Daily Herald Obituaries
MARTIN L. SANDERS


1936 - 2019
MARTIN L. SANDERS Obituary
Martin L. Sanders, age 83, passed away September 25, 2019 at Sherman Hospital in Elgin. He was born in Park Falls, WI, to Jesse and Rose Sanders (Polakovic) on February 13, 1936. His family moved to Momence in 1949. During his high school years, he worked at Spieth's Market beginning a long career as a meat cutter. He married his high school sweetheart, Margaret Line, on November 28, 1954, at St. Patrick Church in Momence. In 1982, the Sanders moved to Elgin to enable him to attend Judson University and obtain a degree in elementary education. He then taught fifth grade for 17 years at St. Patrick School in St. Charles, retiring in 2002. He is survived by his wife, Margaret; four children, Deborah (Rick) Gehrig of Huntley, IL, Steve (Joanne) of Hammond, WI, David (Gina) of Huntley, IL, Patty (Patrick) Powers of Cherry Valley, IL; eight grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren; sister, Rosemary (John) Luchsinger; brothers, Joe (Patricia: deceased), Ron (Bonnie), and John (Jane); and sister-in-law, Sue Osbourne. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jesse; sister-in-law, Patricia; and niece, Denise Line. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 am on Friday, Oct. 4 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Rd., Huntley. Inurnment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Momence at a later date. Visitation will be prior to mass from 9 to 10 am. In memory of Martin, donations may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 119 N. Market Street, Momence, Illinois 60954. The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family. Info, 847-669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 1, 2019
