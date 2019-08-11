|
Martin Lauritzen Dearest brother of Mary Kay (Craig) Shutt, Fred (Kathy), John, Meg (Don) Walker, Jane and James; loving uncle of Joe (Lisa) Rechul, Kristen (Jon) McMeins, Michael (Uzma) Lauritzen, Melanie (Dan) Bank, Daniel Lauritzen and Heather Lauritzen and great-uncle of Jenna, Briana and Alyssa Rechul, Gabriel and Sophitia Lauritzen, Tristan and Richard Bank; beloved son of the late Joseph and Joanne. Fond nephew, cousin and friend of many. Memorial Visitation Monday, August 19th, 3:00- 8:00 pm with Memorial Service, 7:00 pm at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Rd. (at Prospect) Itasca. For funeral info 630-250-8588 or theoaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 11, 2019