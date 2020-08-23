Martin "Marty" Rice, 80 years of age, passed away Friday, August 14th, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn H. (nee Komar) Rice of 56 years of marriage; and two children, Jeffrey M. (Sandra) Rice of Algonquin, IL and Jennifer L. Rice of Lake In The Hills, IL. He was a United States Navy veteran as well as a 35-year employee of United Airlines at which time he retired to Tucson, AZ, where he thrived for another 21 years. He loved all sports especially football, bocce ball, ping-pong and of course, baseball where he was fortunate to see his beloved Chicago Cubbies win the World Series in 2016. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Prostate Cancer Foundation or the Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery at Marana, AZ.







