In Loving Memory of Martin SooHoo July 26, 1949 - June 15, 2002 A year of big milestones celebrated without you Another year gone by of silly laughter, unrestrained tears Bursts of joy, acts of gracefulness as well as senselessness mistakes and misunderstandings, worries and fears Life without you as time stands endless for you You had my back and I yours, as two are better than one We hit our stride as contentment settled in Not clever to the future or clinging dearly to how it had begun Vision short-sighted, hindsight perfected Sorrow lies in waiting like a hand-maiden protective Too many years of life gone by without you Too much of life without you J and j
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 26, 2019