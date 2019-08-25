|
MOUNT PROSPECT - Martin Zentner, age 83, passed away at home August 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Maria Zentner for 62 years. Loving father of Heidi (Walt) Heimann and Peter (Sheri) Zentner. Cherished Opi of Joseph (Ben) Heimann, Robert Heimann, Stephanie and Michael Zentner, and the late Nicole Heimann. Dear brother of Tony Zentner. Fond brother-in-law and uncle of many. Preceded by his parents Martin and Magdalena Zentner. Visitation Monday, 4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Road at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Prayers Tuesday, 9:30 A.M., at the funeral home to St. Zachary Church, 567 W. Algonquin Rd., Des Plaines, for Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or the Center for Dementia Research, Nathan Kline Institute, 140 Old Orangeburg Rd., Orangeburg, NY, 10962, Attn: Ralph Nixon, M.D., Ph.D. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 25, 2019