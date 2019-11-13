Daily Herald Obituaries
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
1501 South Main Street
Lombard, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
1501 South Main Street
Lombard, IL
MARVIN B. STELLMACH

MARVIN B. STELLMACH Obituary
LOMBARD - Marvin B. Stellmach, age 89, former owner of Stellmach Electric; beloved husband of Loretta, nee Scardina and the late Eileen, nee Lees; loving father of Wayne (Linda), Tom (Debbie), Mary Ellen (John) Reynertson, Kevin (Paula), Gregg (Karen), Debbie (Ed) Arnold and the late Gary (Nancy) Stellmach and step-father of Brian (Pam) Weber and Phyllis Weber; proud grandfather of 23 and great-grandfather of 24; dear brother of Joy (Don) Bond and the late Christine (the late Arthur) Travaglini and the late Arthur (Dorothy) Stellmach. Visitation Friday, 9:15 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1501 South Main Street, Lombard. Interment Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery, River Grove. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 13, 2019
