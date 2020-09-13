1/
MARVIN DIEDE
SOUTH ELGIN - Marvin Diede, 84, a devout family man, avid collector, and Cubs fan of South Elgin for 52 years, passed away Friday, September 11. Beloved husband of June (nee Schill); loving father of Terry (Marilyn) and Tim (Eileen); dear grandfather of Stephanie (Aldo) Schumann, Lindsay (Aaron) Scicluna, Amber (Eric) Porter, Jenna (George) Jez, Meagan (Alec) Schaeffer, and Matthew Diede; proud great-grandfather of Eli, Roland, Liam, Drummond, Andrew, Molly, and Graham; fond brother of Ramona (the late Otto) Ottenbacher. Services private. Interment River Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Heart Association and www.heart.org, appreciated. Info, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 847-289-8054.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
