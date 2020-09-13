SOUTH ELGIN - Marvin Diede, 84, a devout family man, avid collector, and Cubs fan of South Elgin for 52 years, passed away Friday, September 11. Beloved husband of June (nee Schill); loving father of Terry (Marilyn) and Tim (Eileen); dear grandfather of Stephanie (Aldo) Schumann, Lindsay (Aaron) Scicluna, Amber (Eric) Porter, Jenna (George) Jez, Meagan (Alec) Schaeffer, and Matthew Diede; proud great-grandfather of Eli, Roland, Liam, Drummond, Andrew, Molly, and Graham; fond brother of Ramona (the late Otto) Ottenbacher. Services private. Interment River Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Heart Association
