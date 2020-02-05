Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
847-526-2115
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
MARVIN JAMES TAYLOR


1926 - 2020
MARVIN JAMES TAYLOR Obituary
WAUCONDA - Marvin James Taylor, 94, passed away peacefully on February 2nd at Good Shepherd Hospital surrounded by family. Marvin was born January 31, 1926 to James and Irene (Perra) Taylor in Maple Lake, MN. He served in the Army Air Force during World War 2 from 1944 - 1946. Marvin leaves behind his loving wife of 71 years, Marilee Flynn Taylor and their children, Kevin (Kathie), Michael, Kathleen (Norm) Hall, Rebecca (Steve) Roach and Marcia (Paul) Sapien, 14 grandchildren,18 great-grandchildren, and siblings, Amelia Zimmerman, Shirley (Marvin) Zoellick, Floyd (Virginia) Taylor, Penny (Jack) Pociask. Preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers, Robert, Donald, Albert and Lester. Marv and Marilee raised their kids in Island Lake, IL, where Marv served as interim Mayor in 1964, was a village trustee, volunteer fireman, little league coach and member of the Lions Club. Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 8th from 11- 2 pm with service from 2- 3 pm at the Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to . Information, 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 5, 2020
