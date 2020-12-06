Marvin Philip Schneider, age 75, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. Marv and his wife, Kathleen (Mullen) moved to Albuquerque, NM in 1979 from Elgin, IL. Marv is survived by his children, Erika (Bryan) Feerer, Elizabeth Schneider, and Michael (Jessica) Schneider: his six grandchildren, Brandon, Rayna, Hunter, Maya, Johanna and Michelle; sister, Jan (Chris) Glintborg; brothers, Marlowe (Linda), Larry (Mary) and Jim (Bonnie). He was preceded in death by his parents, Florence (Seyller) and Alphonse; and brothers, Allen, and Duane. A Mass and Burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Risen Savior/Prince of Peace Conference, 7701 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109. Please visit our online guestbook for Marv at www.FrenchFunerals.com
