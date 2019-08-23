|
ELGIN - Marvis C. Grewenig, 100 of Elgin, IL died Wednesday August 21, 2019. Mrs. Grewenig had been a resident of Elgin since 1943 and, with her husband Joseph was one of the original residents of Sunset Park; residing in their home from 1947 until her death. Marvis was born in Morris, IL on December 4, 1918 as Marvis Carolyn Danielson and grew up on the family farm in Grundy County with her parents and seven siblings, five sisters and two brothers. In the late 1930's she moved to Joliet, IL to receive her training and license as a beautician. She practiced this trade for several years, first in Joliet and later In Morris. During this time, she meet Joseph Grewenig of Joliet and they were married on August 21, 1939. By 1943 the couple had moved to Elgin, IL and Marvis focused on raising her family of two daughters and two sons. She returned to the workforce around 1960 as a clerk at the Ben Franklin 5 & 10 which was located at what was the corner of South St. and Aldine, and is now Lillian and Aldine. Within a few years she was offered and accepted the position of Pastry Hostess at the original westside Jewel store located across the street on the opposite corner of Lillian and Aldine. She continued working with Jewel until her retirement. She transferred with the store when it moved to Larkin Ave and later transferred to the store on Summit in Elgin. During the 50's and 60's she was also involved with Parents and Mothers organizations first at St. Laurence Grade School and later at St. Edwards High School. She was also a long-time member of the St. Laurence Altar and Rosary Society. She is survived by her sons David Grewenig and Joseph Grewenig, Jr. both of Elgin, nine grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews, and great great great nieces and nephews in a close-knit extended Danielson Family. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph, Sr.; her daughters Mary Carolyn O'Brien and Jo Ann Yates; a daughter-in-law Julie Kiser Grewenig; her parents Daniel Danielson and Cora Helland Danielson; and her five sisters and two brothers Alma, Irene, Shirley, Darlene, Thelma, Jerome, and Curtis; as well as her brothers and sisters-in-law. Funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Laurence Catholic Church, Elgin. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4-8 PM in the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin and on Tuesday morning in the funeral home from 9:00 AM until processing to church at 9:45 AM. For information 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019