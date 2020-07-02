1/
MARY A. GLOD
1929 - 2020
Mary A. Glod, nee Hirtzig, 90. Beloved wife of the late Robert Joseph Glod for over 66 years. Devoted mother of Catherine (Donald) Meersman, Robert (Patricia) Glod, Joanne (Mark) Mondul, Elizabeth (William) Stanton, Patricia (Clark) Raymond, Susan (Thomas) Martine, Daniel (Christine) Glod and the late Deborah (Christopher) Giorno. Cherished grandmother of 22. Caring great-grandmother of 22. Loving sister of 10. Born November 16, 1929 in Kansasville, Wisconsin, to the late Albert and Catherine Hirtzig, Mary passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020 in Bloomingdale, Illinois. Mary and Robert raised their eight children in Franklin Park, but later moved to Schaumburg. They had a loving relationship and their love for each other served as a great example for their children. Mary had a real interest in people. She was a great conversationalist which made her a great friend and neighbor. She had an unconditional love for her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services and interment will all be private. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to Alzheimer's Association, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.




Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 2, 2020.
