MARY A. KOPP
1920 - 2020
BARTLETT - Mary A. Kopp (nee Franceschini), age 100, passed away on November 6, 2020. Mary was an amazing lady, she was an angel on earth, always kind and in good spirits. She had a fun-loving sense of humor and a hearty, infectious laugh. Beloved wife of the late Charles M. Kopp for 48 years. Loving mother of Charles "Chip" (late Carol), Paula (David) Maciejewski, Christopher (Deborah) and the late Janice (late Francis) Eimermann. Cherished grandmother of Callie Kopp, Katie Kopp, Jamie Eimermann, Larry (Eileen) Eimermann, Julie (Mark) Walter, and Vicki (Mike) Quinn. And a proud great- and great-great-grandmother. Dear sister of the late Florence (late Edward) Mass, Lorraine (late Denis) Mahoney, Rita (Jack) Troccoli and Santo (Esther) Urso Jr. Daughter of the late Fernando (Eugenia) Franceschini and her late stepfather, Santo Urso, who raised her since the age of 5. Visitation and funeral service for Mary will be private. Entombment will take place in All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any charitable organization that helps children such as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org, Shriners Hospital for Children at https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/ways-to-give1, Make-A-Wish Foundation at secure2.wish.org/Donate or Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago Foundation at www.luriechildrens.org. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 10, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of G.L. Hills Funeral Home
