Mary A. Stephansen, 88, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her home in Libertyville, IL. She was born October 8, 1931 in St. Paul, MN and has been a Libertyville resident since 1956. Mary enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, traveling and especially her family. Surviving is her husband of 66 years, Howard Stephansen; 3 children, Valerie (Michael) Schilcher, John (Christine) Stephansen, Jr. and Donna (John) Isaacson; 6 grandchildren, Phillip, Rachel, Douglas, Brandon, Wes and Joy and 4 great-grandchildren. A visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Avenue (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) in Libertyville. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.