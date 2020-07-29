1/
MARY A. STEPHANSEN
1931 - 2020
Mary A. Stephansen, 88, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her home in Libertyville, IL. She was born October 8, 1931 in St. Paul, MN and has been a Libertyville resident since 1956. Mary enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, traveling and especially her family. Surviving is her husband of 66 years, Howard Stephansen; 3 children, Valerie (Michael) Schilcher, John (Christine) Stephansen, Jr. and Donna (John) Isaacson; 6 grandchildren, Phillip, Rachel, Douglas, Brandon, Wes and Joy and 4 great-grandchildren. A visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Avenue (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) in Libertyville. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.

Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
11:00 AM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
JUL
30
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
Funeral services provided by
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
