On August 29, 2019, Mary Adele Morin, loving wife, cherished mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away at the age of 74. Mary was born April 17, 1945 in Wheaton, Illinois. She was the daughter of the late Louis and Cecilia Hoene, and sister to the late David Hoene. Mary spent all of her early years in Wheaton, attending St. Michael's elementary school and later, St. Francis High School, graduating class of 1963. She had deep roots in Wheaton and even after moving from the area, she enjoyed catching up with extended family and childhood friends. Mary is survived by: a son, Tim (Michelle) Adams, and daughters, Cheryl, and Cindy Adams. Stepchildren Mike (Robyn) Morin, Kellie (Chris) Cuitino, and Steve Morin. Grandchildren Danielle, Brandy, Alexandra, Georgiana, Jackson, Emma, Annabelle, Ben, Candace, Rick, Allie, Miranda, and eleven great-grandchildren. Mary was close with her extended family in Minnesota and Florida as well. She had many dear friends. She cherished her family and they cherished her. She was predeceased by her first husband, George Adams, and second husband, Richard Morin. People were drawn to Mary's fun-loving, easy-going nature and her affinity for any and all card games. She was kind to everyone she met. She loved her Tuesday BINGO nights and enjoyed her weekly dates with family and friends. Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton on Wednesday, September 4th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Interment at Mt. Emblem, 520 E Grand Ave., Elmhurst, on Thursday, September 5th, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the online: . Funeral info at 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 1, 2019