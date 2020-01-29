|
MORTON GROVE - Mary Agnes Healy, formerly of Chicago (Bridgeport), born June 10, 1929, passed away January 26, 2020, former longtime employee of Allstate. Beloved daughter of the late Mary, nee Hobin and Richard J.; loving sister of Robert J. "Bob" (the late Eleanore) of Rolling Meadows and the late Richard J. (Raffaela), Rita M., Patricia M. and John F. (Marytherese); dear aunt of Bridget (Joseph) La Pietra of Berwyn, James (Julie) Healy of Rolling Meadows, John (Carolyn) Healy of Naperville, Marie Ellen (Timothy) Hull of Algonquin, Mary Rita Healy of Rolling Meadows, and Kathleen Healy of Inverness; cherished grand and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. Funeral from Simkins Funeral Home, 6251 Dempster St., Morton Grove, IL, Saturday, at 10:30 a.m. to St. Martha Church. Mass at 11 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Visitation Friday, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Masses appreciated. Sign the online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com or call 847-965-2500.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 29, 2020