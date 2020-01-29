Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Martha Church
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY HEALY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY AGNES HEALY


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY AGNES HEALY Obituary
MORTON GROVE - Mary Agnes Healy, formerly of Chicago (Bridgeport), born June 10, 1929, passed away January 26, 2020, former longtime employee of Allstate. Beloved daughter of the late Mary, nee Hobin and Richard J.; loving sister of Robert J. "Bob" (the late Eleanore) of Rolling Meadows and the late Richard J. (Raffaela), Rita M., Patricia M. and John F. (Marytherese); dear aunt of Bridget (Joseph) La Pietra of Berwyn, James (Julie) Healy of Rolling Meadows, John (Carolyn) Healy of Naperville, Marie Ellen (Timothy) Hull of Algonquin, Mary Rita Healy of Rolling Meadows, and Kathleen Healy of Inverness; cherished grand and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. Funeral from Simkins Funeral Home, 6251 Dempster St., Morton Grove, IL, Saturday, at 10:30 a.m. to St. Martha Church. Mass at 11 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Visitation Friday, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Masses appreciated. Sign the online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com or call 847-965-2500.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -