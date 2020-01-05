Daily Herald Obituaries
MARY AGNES (CMARIK) NOLAND


1921 - 2019
MOUNT PROSPECT - Mary Agnes (Cmarik) Noland, 98, passed away peacefully December 23 at the Lutheran Home. Born October 2, 1921, in Chicago, Illinois, to Stephan and Anna Cmarik, Mary was the youngest and last surviving of four siblings who remained close throughout their lives. She graduated from St. Xavier College in Chicago, Illinois, in 1942. She was a stewardess with TWA in the mid 1940s; during a pilots' strike, she worked in the men's department at Marshall Field's in downtown Chicago. She sold a tie to a handsome young man, Charles J. Noland, who invited her to lunch. They were married on November 22, 1947; he preceded her in death in 1997. Mary is survived by her children, Margaret Mangan (Michael Mangan), Judith Noland (Gregory Forge), Jeffrey Noland (Linda Shoup) and Michelle Noland (David Tookey); as well as grandchildren, Devon Magee (Alexandra Fondren), Michelle Mangan (Nate Hodson), Anna Forge (Hallie Busie), Nicole Noland, Charles Tookey and Margaret Tookey; and great-grandchildren, Henry and Charlie Hodson. A vibrant, intelligent woman, Mary had a smile ready for everyone. She was the best of mothers, always available for her children, while supporting their independence. She read to them and encouraged them to be curious about the world. She delighted in her grandchildren, who have many fond memories of spending time with Grammy (and Poppy, too). Mary also worked in accounts payable at A. J. Gerrard for a number of years. Mary remained active and engaged well into her 90s. She carried on with grace and dignity as her life got smaller--she lost her sight, hearing and mobility, but maintained her positive attitude and curiosity. She was a master at Rummikub and played Bananagrams by herself, even with failing vision. "MAC" was a member of the TWA Clipped Wings Club and remained lifelong friends with some of her fellow flight attendants. A Funeral Mass and visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, at St. Thomas Becket Catholic Church, 1321 Burning Bush Lane, Mount Prospect, Illinois, 60056. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:30 am; Mass from 10:30 to 11:30 am. Interment will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held next year. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 5, 2020
