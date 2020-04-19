|
|
Mary Alice Lett, lovingly known as 'Babe' to many, was a longtime resident of Mt. Prospect, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020. She was born on March 30, 1930 in Chicago, IL to Harold E. and Alice (Lahey) Boston. Although Mary had many professions through her 90 years of life, raising children was what she did best. Mary was predeceased by her loving husband Donald in 2004 after 53 years of marriage and by her son Dennis in 1985. She was a devoted and very proud mother of 9 children; Sharon (Len) Paulson, Barbara (late Rick) Schrieber, David (Cathy) Lett, Patricia (Patrick) Shaw, Timothy (Annie) Lett, Thomas (Cheryl) Lett, Donald E. Lett, Laurie (John) Nichols and daughter-in-law, Pattie (Evans) Weaver. Mary was a cherished Grandma to 19 grandchildren; Kristina (Jim) OBrill, Jacqlyn (Mario) Makar, Keith (Kristine) Paulson, Michelle Schrieber, Sean Schrieber, Christopher Lett, Ann Marie Lett, Tyler Lett, Stephanie (Nick) Benyo, Kaitlin (Joe) Becker, Kevin (Jennifer) Lett, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Lett, Brett (Jana) Lett, Brian (Kelly) Lett, Andrea Lett, Lauren (John) Zanca, Candace Lett (Anthony Bacci- Fianc), Zack Lett and Jeanne (Neil) Azucena. She was known as Gramma Babe to 19 great-grandchildren. They were the ones who could always bring a smile to her face. She will be watching over 2 more great-grandchildren arriving in 2020. Mary had 5 siblings (predeceased) and will be fondly remembered as Aunt Babe to many nieces and nephews. Mary loved God and family above all else. She raised her children in the Christian faith and taught them many life values. She was proud of all her grandchildren and adored her great-grandchildren. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the Lutheran Home staff and the Rainbow Hospice team as well as all the dedicated nurses for the care and compassion given to Mary for the past 3½ years. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Lutheran Home Foundation, 800 W. Oakton St., Arlington Heights, IL 60004, St. Raymond Care Ministries, 301 S. I-Oka Ave., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056 or Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care, www.rainbowhospice.org. Services are private. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 19, 2020