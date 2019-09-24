|
Mary Alice Osborn, 92, passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Genoa City, WI. She was born March 18, 1927 in Muncie, IN and has lived in Mundelein for the past 60 years. She was a former Earth Science Teacher at Mundelein High School for 18 years and a member of the United Methodist Church in Libertyville. Mary enjoyed reading, rock collecting and after retirement, collected toys and collectables. Surviving are her daughter, Sarah (Phyllis) Osborn and son-in-law, Wayne Franczak. She was preceded in death by her husband, William in 1994; her son, William "Bill" in 2018 and her daughter, Kevin Suzanne Franczak in 2014. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am followed by services at Noon on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. Interment will follow at Willow Lawn Memorial Park in Vernon Hills. Memorial contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice in her memory. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 24, 2019