Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY OSBORN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY ALICE OSBORN


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY ALICE OSBORN Obituary
Mary Alice Osborn, 92, passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Genoa City, WI. She was born March 18, 1927 in Muncie, IN and has lived in Mundelein for the past 60 years. She was a former Earth Science Teacher at Mundelein High School for 18 years and a member of the United Methodist Church in Libertyville. Mary enjoyed reading, rock collecting and after retirement, collected toys and collectables. Surviving are her daughter, Sarah (Phyllis) Osborn and son-in-law, Wayne Franczak. She was preceded in death by her husband, William in 1994; her son, William "Bill" in 2018 and her daughter, Kevin Suzanne Franczak in 2014. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am followed by services at Noon on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. Interment will follow at Willow Lawn Memorial Park in Vernon Hills. Memorial contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice in her memory. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
Download Now