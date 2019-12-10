Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church
More Obituaries for MARY ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY "LOU" ANDERSON


1934 - 2019
MARY "LOU" ANDERSON Obituary
Mary "Lou" Anderson, age 85, passed away peacefully of natural causes on December 8th. Lou was born in Galesburg, IL in 1934. She was devoted to the love of her life, the late Chic Anderson, her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, Catholic faith, the Chicago Bulls and the Chicago Cubs. She loved nothing more than her family! If you knew her, you've tasted her homemade cake, candy or chocolate-covered strawberries. She didn't know a stranger and always reached out to others in need. Lou was a big supporter of PHS athletics for many years. She loved our first-responders, as well as our military men and women and a big fan of the red, white and blue! She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Chic (former Athletic Director of Palatine High School), her parents, Cecil and Helen Hill, three brothers and one sister. She is survived by one brother, Dean (Jean), children Mark, Tammy Fitzgerald, Cindy (Terry) Ellis, Gordy (Suzanne), Joe (Pam), John (Meghan) and Stan (Mary), 13 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She has gained her angel wings and will forever be in the hearts of her family - be still and know that you are loved. Funeral services 9:30 AM, Friday, December 13th, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine IL, to St. Thomas of Villanova Church for a Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 4 PM to 8 PM at the funeral home. Info 847-359-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 10, 2019
