|
|
Mary Angela Howell (nee Wieszchowski), 62, of Las Vegas, passed away after a long battle with cancer on May 4th in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mary was a 1974 graduate of Elgin High School and was a long time resident of Elgin, Illinois. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Mary and her brothers, Michael and Robert. She is survived by her husband Roger, her daughters Katie and Kelly, her granddaughter Mila Mary, brother Albert, brother James (Susan), and sister Dawn Salerno. Other survivors include her loving sisters-in-law Lori, Lori, and Kelly, and countless nieces and nephews. A memorial celebration will be held in Las Vegas, with one to follow in Illinois on June 23.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 10, 2019