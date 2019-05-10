Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARY HOWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY ANGELA HOWELL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARY ANGELA HOWELL Obituary
Mary Angela Howell (nee Wieszchowski), 62, of Las Vegas, passed away after a long battle with cancer on May 4th in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mary was a 1974 graduate of Elgin High School and was a long time resident of Elgin, Illinois. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Mary and her brothers, Michael and Robert. She is survived by her husband Roger, her daughters Katie and Kelly, her granddaughter Mila Mary, brother Albert, brother James (Susan), and sister Dawn Salerno. Other survivors include her loving sisters-in-law Lori, Lori, and Kelly, and countless nieces and nephews. A memorial celebration will be held in Las Vegas, with one to follow in Illinois on June 23.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.