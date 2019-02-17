Mary Ann Bergau, age 75, loving wife, mother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully in Chicago on February 13, 2019 surrounded by family. Born in Palatine, IL on May 3, 1944, Mary Ann touched and made a lasting impression on everyone she met with her infectious warmth, kindness, and limitless love. When she gave a hug, she did so with conviction and genuine connection. Having explored careers ranging from hypnotherapist to tour guide, her real vocation was to make people feel loved. It was this vocation at which she was an expert. Mary Ann was her own person and encouraged people to do the same and to do what made them happy. The music, movies, and people she loved most were a reflection of who she was in her core; good, kind, and loving. She's been reunited in Heaven with her mom and dad, her cousin and dear friend Sarah, and her dog Mimi. Left to honor Mary Ann and remember her love are her husband of 55 years, Denny; her sons Dennis and Jeff (Melissa); and her grandson CJ. The family will greet friends at Smith- Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine, IL on Tuesday, February 19 from 4:00pm - 8:00pm. Funeral services will be held at Holy Family Catholic Community Parish, 2515 W. Palatine Rd., Inverness, IL on Wednesday, February 20 at 10:30 am, with visitation between 9:30 - 10:30 am. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Northwestern Medical Center in Streeterville for the kind and loving care they gave Mary Ann during the last weeks of her life. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary