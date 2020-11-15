1/1
MARY ANN CALVERT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARRINGTON - Mary Ann Calvert, 82, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was born Mary Ann Shreckengaust on October 15, 1938, the youngest of three daughters to James Guilford and Neva Shreckengaust in Ponca City, Oklahoma. Mary Ann graduated from Ponca City High School in 1956. One of the highlights of her teens was winning the "Miss Glamour" modeling contest in Ponca City, the year she graduated. She married K. David Calvert in 1956. They lived briefly in Germany, where David served in the military, before settling in Barrington, Illinois for 35 years. Mary Ann was a loving mother to Jay (Wendy) Calvert, Jill (Gregory) Gerdeman, and Dirk (Theresa) Calvert and devoted grandmother to Cody Calvert, Alex Calvert, Briana Gerdeman, Chelsea Gerdeman, Quinn Calvert and Kyle Calvert. Mary Ann was involved in the women's fellowship group at the Community Church of Barrington and was a Meals on Wheels volunteer. She taught preschool at the Barrington Park District and worked at Finn's Fabrics in Barrington. However, she once said, "I am most happy being a homemaker, and feel very fortunate to be able to be one." Mary Ann moved to Georgia in 1997, where she lived near her daughter, Jill, in the Duluth/Johns Creek area for 20 years. They returned to Barrington, Illinois in 2017. Mary Ann was an outstanding wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and friend. She was known for her loving spirit and positive attitude. She enjoyed her time with family and friends. She loved to bake, cook, swim, go for walks, and spend time in nature. Mary Ann was a talented seamstress and painter. She adored chocolate and animals. She was a first-rate whistler. Mary Ann will forever be alive in the hearts of her family and dear friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, memorial services will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved