|
|
Mary Ann Kathleen Pederson Genovese, 96, passed away peacefully at her home on December 2, 2019. She had a great life. Mary Ann was born on August 5, 1923 in Westby, WI to loving parents, Ole and Hilda Pederson-Flugstad and was the youngest of seven boys and three girls. A lifelong lover of music, Mary Ann was a clarinet player in the school band at Westby High School, wrote the school fight song, and was on the cheer squad. She also played the organ at her church and graduated from high school in 1941. She moved to Chicago in 1941 to attend Gregg Business College. In 1942, she began her career for the Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America, rising to the role of Company Executive Secretary and retired in 1987 after serving for 45 years. In 1948, Mary Ann married Frank Genovese, who she met at the pipeline company. Frank was a Northwestern football player and a decorated Marine. They moved to Libertyville in 1957, built their home and became active members of Grace Lutheran Church. She later moved to Spring Meadows Senior Living in April 2015. Mary Ann is preceded in death by her husband Frank and seven brothers and two sisters. She is survived by 15 nieces and nephews and Frank's nephew Patrick Genovese. Her two sisters' daughters, Joan Roche and Marie Boothman, helped her in her last years. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until time of services at 2:00 pm on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 501 Valley Park Drive, Libertyville. Arrangements are by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 4, 2019