Mary Ann Lazarz Heldt died unexpectedly on July 7th, 2019 in San Tan Valley, Arizona at the age of 64. Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Daniel Heldt; children, Matthew (Bridget) Ballek, Diana Ballek, Michael (Courtney) Ballek; Grandchildren, Luna Ballek, and Connor Ballek; Sibling, Rosemary (Carl) Meyer; many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother, Josephine Lazarz, father, Casey Lazarz, and sister, Joanne Czyscon. Mary Ann was born on June 3rd, 1955. She lived in the Chicagoland area for most of her life before moving to Arizona in the spring of 2015. Mary Ann is remembered by her children for being a kind and patient mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals. She was also a generous individual who loved to laugh and was dedicated to her family and loved ones. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date, and will be held in the Chicagoland area. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 11, 2019