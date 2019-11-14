Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Peterson-Bassi Chapels - Chicago
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
773-637-4441
MARY SINISGALLI
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peterson-Bassi Chapels - Chicago
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Giles Church
1025 Columbian Ave.
Oak Park, IL
MARY ANN "POLLY" SINISGALLI


1939 - 2019
MARY ANN "POLLY" SINISGALLI Obituary
Mary Ann "Polly" Sinisgalli (nee Powers), age 80. Formerly of Bloomingdale, IL. Dear mother of the late Mark Carpenter. Fond former wife to the late Tony Sinisgalli. Loving sister of Jeanne (the late Frank) Sorrentino and Larry J. (Maureen, nee McGrail) Powers. Daughter of the late Lillian (nee Lahode) and Larry Powers. Polly was loved by and is survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. In lieu of flowers, tip your servers generously and in cash the next time you dine out. Visitation Thursday, Nov. 14th, 3:00 to 8:00 pm at Peterson-Bassi / Gamboney & Son Directors, 6938 W. North Ave. (3 blocks east of Harlem), Chicago. Friday Nov. 15th, family and friends will meet at St. Giles Church to celebrate Mass at 10:00 am. Polly's final committal service will be private. Info, 708-848-6661.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 14, 2019
