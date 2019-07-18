Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Salata Gurnee Funeral Home - Gurnee
4190 Old Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 244-1155
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Dismas Church
2600 Sunset Ave.
Waukegan, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dismas Church
2600 Sunset Ave.
Waukegan, IL
View Map
MARY ANN STANCZAK Obituary
WAUKEGAN - Mary Ann Stanczak, 89, peacefully entered the kingdom of heaven on Thursday July, 11, 2019 with her son by her side. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward Stanczak. Loving mother of Laura (Mark) Lotz and Dennis (Martha) Stanczak. Proud grandmother of Valerie (Andrew), David, Sara and Rebecca (Adam). Great-grandmother of the future Aubrey Rose. Mary Ann was loved and will be remembered by other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be on Saturday July 20, 2019 from 9am - 10am, directly followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. Visitation and Mass will both be at St. Dismas Church, 2600 Sunset Ave., Waukegan, IL. Interment at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Dismas Church, www.givecentral.org/location/307 or Victory Lakes in Lindenhurst, IL, www.franciscanministries.org/donate/ are appreciated. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Victory Lakes for their loving and compassionate care. Arrangements entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 847-244-1155.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 18, 2019
