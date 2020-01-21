|
LINDENHURST - Mary B. Hagglund, 85, passed away Saturday, January 18th, after a brief illness. Mary was born on January 1st, 1935, in Duluth Minnesota, the daughter of Theodore and Laura Beaupre. She graduated from St. Jean D'Arc High School in 1952 and received her Bachelor's degree from UMD, in 1957. She worked briefly in Michigan as a speech therapist before marrying George Hagglund in 1958. Mary and George lived in Minneapolis (MN) and Arlington (VA) before settling in Madison (WI) in 1960, where they lived until 2011. Mary's many loves included exercise, cooking international cuisines, world travel, and politics. Mary was a proud Democrat and volunteered for numerous political campaigns in the Madison, Wisconsin area, ultimately serving for two years as campaign manager for Representative Robert Kastenmeir. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, brother James, and loving husband George. Mary is survived by her brothers Ted Beaupre of Esko, MN and Tom Beaupre of Minneapolis, MN; son Eric Hagglund of Round Lake, IL and his wife, Ellen; son Karl Hagglund of Mundelein, IL and his wife, Michelle; and three grandchildren, Ashley, Sidney and Isabella. Visitation is 4-7 PM Tuesday January 21, 2020 at the Kristan Funeral Home PC, 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176), Mundelein. Interment Lakeview Cemetery, Duluth Township, MN. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 21, 2020