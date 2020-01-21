Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
For more information about
MARY HAGGLUND
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY HAGGLUND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY B. HAGGLUND


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY B. HAGGLUND Obituary
LINDENHURST - Mary B. Hagglund, 85, passed away Saturday, January 18th, after a brief illness. Mary was born on January 1st, 1935, in Duluth Minnesota, the daughter of Theodore and Laura Beaupre. She graduated from St. Jean D'Arc High School in 1952 and received her Bachelor's degree from UMD, in 1957. She worked briefly in Michigan as a speech therapist before marrying George Hagglund in 1958. Mary and George lived in Minneapolis (MN) and Arlington (VA) before settling in Madison (WI) in 1960, where they lived until 2011. Mary's many loves included exercise, cooking international cuisines, world travel, and politics. Mary was a proud Democrat and volunteered for numerous political campaigns in the Madison, Wisconsin area, ultimately serving for two years as campaign manager for Representative Robert Kastenmeir. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, brother James, and loving husband George. Mary is survived by her brothers Ted Beaupre of Esko, MN and Tom Beaupre of Minneapolis, MN; son Eric Hagglund of Round Lake, IL and his wife, Ellen; son Karl Hagglund of Mundelein, IL and his wife, Michelle; and three grandchildren, Ashley, Sidney and Isabella. Visitation is 4-7 PM Tuesday January 21, 2020 at the Kristan Funeral Home PC, 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176), Mundelein. Interment Lakeview Cemetery, Duluth Township, MN. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -