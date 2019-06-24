Daily Herald Obituaries
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
MARY B. HENDERSON


HUNTLEY - Mary B. Henderson, 68, died peacefully, June 17, 2019 with her family by her side. A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 9:00am-12:00 at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Huntley Sew N Sews - Attn Project Linus, 12908 Timber Creek Dr, Huntley, IL 60142. Mary was born September 26, 1950 in Fort Dodge, Iowa the daughter of Clinton and Gladys Fraser. On February 14, 1975 she married Larry Henderson. She worked for the Federal Government for 30 plus years as a Cartographer. Mary was a gifted quilter who donated hundreds of quilts and hand-made items to multiple charities in the area. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister who will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Larry, her daughter, Leah (Spouse - Patrick) Kahoun, her two grandchildren, Nathan and Katelyn who were the light of her life. She was also survived by her brother, Donald (Spouse - JoEtta) Fraser and sister, Caia Paterson. She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Ann, Merriam and Kathryn and by her nephew, Raymond. For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 24, 2019
