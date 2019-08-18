|
Mary B. Kruse (nee Armbrust), 82, passed away August 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter Kruse; loving mother of Ann (Jeffrey) Liebich and the late Raquel Lara Ramirez and stepmother of Kara Worrall (Kruse) and Walter Kruse; dear daughter of the late Frederick and Otillia Broener; fond sister of Theresa (the late Lawrence) McNichols; cherished grandmother and aunt of many. Memorial Visitation Friday August 23, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Memorial Mass Saturday August 24, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 233 Church St., Winfield, IL 60190. Services conclude at the church. Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016.
