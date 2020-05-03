|
|
A celebration of life for Mary B. Skroch-Moore, 73, will be held at a later date. She was born December 12, 1946 to James and Burnetta in St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, IN and died April 30, 2020 at home. Mary graduated from Howe High School in 1965 and attended Purdue University in Indianapolis (IUPUI) from 1965-1968. She married Tom Skroch in August of 1968 and had one son Mike Skroch. She married Richard Moore in June of 1980. Her career was in Administrative Assistance positions with Walgreens and Lake Forest Academy. Mary retired from Walgreens in June of 2016. She liked to travel and traveled to all four corners of the United States and to various Caribbean Islands, Mexico and Canada. She brought joy to everyone that knew her. She is survived by her loving husband Richard Moore and loving son Mike (Anisa) Skroch. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Humane Society would be appreciated. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 3, 2020