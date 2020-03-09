|
Mary B. Sullivan, of Crystal Lake, formerly of Palatine, was born on October 14, 1928 in County Leitrim, Ireland to William and Bridget (nee Kelegher) Maguire. She died Friday, March 6, 2020 at JourneyCare of Barrington surrounded by her loving family. Mary is survived by her daughter Eileen (Guss) White; her grandchildren Sheila (Damien) Kalck and Sean (Katie) White; her great-grandchildren Aidan Kalck, Andrew Kalck, Kelly White and Abby White; her brothers John (Kathy) Maguire, Bill (Ita) Maguire and PJ (Nancy) Maguire; she was also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her spouse John Sullivan; her parents as well as her sisters Christina, Maggie, Kathleen, Josie and Nell. Visitation Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, (4 blocks south of Palatine Road) Arlington Heights, IL 60004 and on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 9:00 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 am at St. Edna Catholic Church 2525 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers donations to or masses are appreciated. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 9, 2020