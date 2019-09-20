|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Mary was born in Chicago, Illinois on January 24, 1925, the second daughter of the late Florence (nee Mauser) and George Wade Jenkins. After graduating from Evanston Township High School with honors, she was accepted to the Journalism School of Northwestern University wherein she proudly graduated as the first woman to do so. "Wicked smart" as she was often called by her family was an understatement. As an avid reader, Mary spent much of her time gladly at the library when not in classes. During her tenure at Northwestern she also enjoyed taking the "El" for evenings at the Lyric Opera House in Chicago (and somehow talking her way into the backstage area to meet and greet with the famous opera stars), countless dances (Mary could really cut a rug), and socials. It was here that she met, fell spectacularly in love, and later married William J. Baumer. Always a woman ahead of her time, upon graduation Mary was offered a position as a Copywriter for radio advertising at J. Walter Thompson. Mary and Bill set up house on Leavit Street in Chicago, and then later moved to Arlington Heights after the birth of their first son William J. Baumer Jr. and daughter Lynne Francis Baumer to enjoy life in the country. Their second son Michael Harry Baumer was to follow. It was in Arlington Heights that Mary accepted her position of 4th grade teacher at St. James Catholic School where she happily taught countless generations of children for 30 years. Upon retirement Mary fulfilled her dreams of seeing and experiencing the world, with her travels including stops in Russia, Egypt, China, Italy, and countless additional far away and exotic locations. Mary continued her love of literature throughout her life, and even when her sight became challenged Mary enjoyed listening to books on CD thanks to a generous delivery program through the Arlington Heights Public Library (no romance please, send more history). Mary also loved the game of bridge with a regular game with her closest friends at the Senior Center of Arlington Heights. Fiercely competitive, Mary took everyone to task not only in bridge, but games of Scrabble, wherein she dared anyone to challenge her words with a dictionary on standby. Mary raised her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and generations of children at St. James to be free, independent thinkers, and to follow their dreams. With her family watching out for every comfort, Mary passed away peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019. She is survived by her children William J. Baumer (Linda), Lynne Francis Baumer Istad (Michael) and Michael Harry Baumer (Katy); grandchildren Laura Smith, Julie Hissong (Jeffrey), Robert Istad (David), and Carrie Spriggs (Adam); and great grandchildren Andrew Smith, Nicholas Smith, Patrick Smith, Will Hissong, Grace Hissong, Lucas Hissong, and Hudson Spriggs. The family is grateful to her remarkable caregivers Kelly and Chanel. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Mary asked that in leu of flowers, gifts be made to St. James School in her honor. Funeral information and condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 20, 2019